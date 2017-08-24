Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA), continues its expansion into new countries with the announcement of signed development agreements for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Poland.

PJ Western signed a development agreement to open 16 restaurants over the next five years in Kazakhstan, with the first store scheduled to open in Almaty over the next few months. In addition, PJ Western plans to open its first restaurant in Kyrgyzstan in the fourth quarter of 2017, with a plan to open six restaurants in Bishkek over the next three years. They also will be opening 23 restaurants in Poland beginning in late 2017.

"We are very excited about establishing and expanding the Papa John's pizza brand in these three countries," said Chris Wynne co-owner and CEO of PJ Western. "We believe our success in Russia will transfer to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Poland and our new customers will love our BETTER PIZZA and quality ingredients."

"PJ Western continues to have great success in Russia and Belarus and we are excited about their expansion plans. We expect that Chris and his team will continue to deliver on our BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. brand promise in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Poland," said Tim O'Hern, Senior Vice President Chief Development Officer.

Papa John's International is currently looking for potential franchisees in Paris, France, as well as Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

