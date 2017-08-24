sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,82 Euro		-1,317
-1,96 %
WKN: 896795 ISIN: US6988131024 Ticker-Symbol: PP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,21
68,21
10:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC65,82-1,96 %