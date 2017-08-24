Benefits administration outsourcing company implements ContactWorld to enhance customer service and contact center efficiency

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, today announced that New York-based benefits administration company Benefit Management Solutions is using ContactWorld for Service to enhance its contact center operations and customer experience.

Benefit Management Solutions, which delivers full-service, resource-intensive benefits administration and outsourcing, has been driving business innovation as part of a voice of the customer initiative. The company chose ContactWorld for its integration with Salesforce Service Cloud and to replace its on-premise contact center system that relied on siloed solutions for call monitoring and call recording.

ContactWorld will provide Benefit Management Solutions with a unified source of truth for customer data, as well as easy access to call recordings, greater visibility into contact center operations, disaster recovery and automatic call logging. Additionally, the technology's dynamic call routing and IVR self-service capabilities will allow agents to provide a more efficient, personalized customer experience.

"We wanted to invest in a CTI solution to improve efficiencies, not only for the employees and dependents of our clients but also for our team," says Christopher Fletcher, Benefit Management Solutions CEO. "In NewVoiceMedia, we recognized a solution that could streamline the way we manage inbound and outbound calls with our customers, and a partner we could grow with as we continue to focus on cloud-based strategies that positively impact our business."

Tim Pickard, SVP Marketing at NewVoiceMedia, added, "We are excited to be working with Benefit Management Solutions as we continue our rapid growth in North America. ContactWorld's integration with Salesforce Service Cloud and scalable technology will allow the company to deliver more personal, efficient and cost-effective service as it continues growing its business."

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.

The vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organizations worldwide build a more personal relationship with customers or prospects. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs into your CRM for access to data. With its cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

