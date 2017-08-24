New Apptio App Empowers IT Finance Pros To Spend Smarter

IT Financial Management Foundation Streamlines Collaborative Technology Budgeting, Forecasting and Variance Analysis for Hybrid IT

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Apptio, Inc., the business management system of record for hybrid IT, introduced a new application today specifically designed to address the needs of IT finance professionals. Apptio's new IT Financial Management Foundation (ITFM Foundation) application helps IT finance leaders produce an accurate, credible budget in partnership with technology leaders while proactively managing spend variance and forecasting for the future. As a result, IT leaders can make informed planning decisions, reduce risk to the business and spend every dollar smarter on driving innovation.

"We want our cost center managers to focus on keeping our systems up and running, not getting caught up in an inefficient budgeting process," saidRobert Winchester, IT Financial Consultant at First Citizens Bank. "By reducing the effort needed to prepare the IT budget and ensuring everything was in sync, they could spend more time analyzing the actual spend and making better decisions for the business. Really, the biggest impact is the time we're now able to spend helping our senior leaders of IT better analyze the impact of future changes to their budget."

With ITFM Foundation, IT finance can put budget decisions into the hands of technology leaders, improving accuracy and accountability. Within minutes, IT leaders can analyze and compare scenarios over multiple years, focusing on building a better plan instead of wrestling with spreadsheets. With continuous, proactive variance management and rolling forecasts, they can avoid budget surprises, minimize organizational risk and respond quickly to new opportunities and challenges. In the end, resources get targeted for the greatest value to the business.

"Every year, organizations find themselves setting and managing their IT budgets based on best-guess estimates, rather than IT business realities," saidTed Kummert, Apptio's EVP of Engineering and Cloud. "With Apptio ITFM Foundation, IT finance leaders now have a simpler way to translate financial data into IT-friendly views and ensure teams are being as cost-effective as possible, while increasing collaboration, reducing risk and funding innovation. This can result in saving millions of dollars and creating opportunities to fund innovation throughout the business."

For more information on how to adopt Apptio's ITFM Foundation, join the "TBM Workshop Series: ITFM *New* Product Launch" webinar on Tuesday, August 29 at 2:00 p.m. BST/3:00 p.m. CEST.

