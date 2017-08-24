Verimatrix Extends Framework for Revenue Security with Secure Cloud-Hosting Service

Verimatrix Secure Cloud Offers Rapid Start-up and Cost-effective Management Alternative to On-premise Systems and Operations

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --IBC 2017 (Booth #5.A59) - Verimatrix, the specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for multi-network, multi-screen digital TV services around the globe, today announced the launch of the Verimatrix Secure Cloud', a new deployment option that equips video service operators with a trusted, flexible, fully managed framework for video content security and analytics. Supported by the highly respected Verimatrix Global Services team and monitored on a 24/7/365 basis, Secure Cloud broadens the scope of deployment options available for operators who take advantage of Verspective', MultiRights' OTT Plus and Video Content Authority System (VCAS') solutions of any size or scale. This convenient and cost-effective alternative to on-premise systems and operations can be rapidly deployed and reconfigured as required, all while keeping operators in full control of their service offerings and subscriber relationships.

"In order to drive their competitive profile and continued subscriber growth, operators are looking to more flexible deployment strategies for their critical service subsystems - that's why Verimatrix is offering a managed cloud deployment approach," said Steve Oetegenn, president of Verimatrix. "Verimatrix Secure Cloud puts operators at ease, knowing that their security and analytics implementations are expertly provisioned and updated by a trusted team, ultimately increasing their own business agility."

Secure Cloud is implemented via a customer-dedicated Amazon Web Services (AWS) virtual private cloud environment that includes private and secure storage for critical data and assets. Deployments of VCAS and Verspective software solutions in Secure Cloud become best-in-class video service components, interoperable with other components of the cloud video ecosystem, including encoders and streamers, CDNs and content management systems.

Verimatrix will showcase how Secure Cloud helps operators overcome today's challenges and maximize their service revenue and content ROI at IBC 2017 (booth #5.A59). For additional information or to book an appointment with the team, please visit www.verimatrix.com/ibc2017.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrixspecializes in securing and enhancing revenue for multi-network, multi-screen digital TV services around the globe and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for connected video devices. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS') family ofsolutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering the world's only globally interconnected revenue security platform,Verspective' Intelligence Center, for automated system optimization and data collection/analytics.

Itsunmatched partner ecosystemand close relationship with major studios, broadcasters and standards organizations enables Verimatrix to provide a unique advantage to video business issues beyond content security as operators introduce new services to leverage the proliferation of connected devices. Verimatrix is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For more information, please visitwww.verimatrix.com, ourPay TV Views blogand follow us@verimatrixinc,FacebookandLinkedInto join the conversation.

