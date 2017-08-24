Food ingredients Asia: The Perfect Ingredient For Success

AMSTERDAM, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In less than one month's time, the Asian F&B industry will gather in Bangkok for the 22nd edition of Fi Asia.

Fi Asia is the most important gathering of food and beverage ingredient leaders' serving the Southeast Asian food industry. This year's event will welcome more than 700 exhibitors from around the world, including more than 85 first time exhibitors including Olam Europe, JK Sucralose, Ganeden & Hleks. The event expects to attract more than 17,000 visitors from around the world looking to source the latest ingredients and applications. Fi Asia has seen continuous growth over the last number of editions, reflecting the robust growth of the ASEAN F&B market, while also demonstrating the value that Fi Asia presents to both visitors and exhibitors.

What's new this year at Fi Asia?

This year's event will be the first SMART event arranged by UBM in Asia. All badges will include NFC chips which will enable visitors and exhibitors to connect digitally. Through this tool they will be able to share contact information and collateral, which we are hoping will reduce the paper usage onsite, leading to a more sustainable event. On top of this we will also be operating a paperless registration system.

This year we will have more onsite features than any before. Many of our features will return this year including the Innovation Zone, Innovation Tours and the Supplier Finder. One top of this we have a number of new features that we are excited to announce this year. This year we are launching the Start-Up Innovation Challenge, which is organised in conjunction with TISTR, Ministry of Science and Technology together with the Faculty of Agro Industry from Kasetsart University. It will give a handful of Thai start-ups the opportunity to pitch their innovative food and beverage products onsite.

The Sensory Box, organised in conjunction with Innolab is another new feature which we will launch this year. This feature will give visitors and exhibitors to Fi Asia the chance to participate in a sensory evaluation experience onsite. This feature will include technical product demonstrations, cooking demonstrations and blind taste testing.

We have also upgraded the Fi Asia event app, which is available now to download for Android and iPhone. The app allows you to browse exhibitors, interact via private messaging with other attendees, and customise and plan your agenda for the day.

Fi Asia will take place next month from 13-15 September in BITEC, Bangkok. Registration to attend is free of charge. To find out more about what's on offer at this year's event and to register to attend, please visit www.fiasia.com/aug.

About UBM

UBM connects people and creates opportunities for companies across five continents to develop new business, meet customers, launch new products, promote their brands and expand their markets. Through premier brands such as Routes, CPhI, IFSEC, Ecobuild, Seatrade, and many others. UBM exhibitions, conferences, awards programs, publications, websites and training and certification programs are an integral part of the marketing plans of companies across seven industry sectors.

About Food ingredients Global - the trusted route to market since 1986

Food ingredients was launched in Utrecht, The Netherlands, in 1986. Its portfolio of live events, extensive data, digital solutions and high-level conferences, are now established throughout the world and provide regional and global platforms for all stakeholders, in the food ingredients industry. Over 500,000 people have attended our shows over the years with billions of Euros worth of business created as a result. With over 25 years of excellence, our events, digital solutions and supporting products, deliver a proven route to market, with a truly global audience.

For more information about the Food ingredients Portfolio please visit: www.figlobal.com.

