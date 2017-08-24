Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority OJSC Surgutneftegas: Statement of a significant fact 'On the issuer's failure to fulfill its obligations to holders of its equity securities' 24-Aug-2017 / 08:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement[1] of a significant fact "On the issuer's failure to fulfill its obligations to holders of its equity securities" ****************************************************************************** ********** 1. General information 1.1. The Open Joint Stock Company "Surgutneftegas" issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The OJSC "Surgutneftegas" issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, building 1, Surgut, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya location Oblast, Russian Federation 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 2. Information content 2.1. Class, category (type), series and other identifying attributes of the issuer's equity securities to whose holders the issuer failed to fulfill its corresponding obligations: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. 2.2. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. 2.3. Details of the issuer's obligation: dividend payment for 2016. Amount of the issuer's obligation in money terms: dividend payment for ordinary shares: RUB 21,435.60 million; dividend payment for preference shares: RUB 4,621.20 million. 2.4. Date when the obligation of the issuer is to be discharged, and in case the obligation must be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of the period: 23 August 2017. 2.5. Fact of the issuer's failure to fulfill its obligation: obligation is fulfilled not in full. 2.6. Reason for the issuer's failure to fulfill its corresponding obligation to holders of its securities: partial fulfillment of obligation is due to the lack of information about shareholders required for dividend payment. Amount of the issuer's outstanding obligation in money terms: amount of dividend payment for ordinary shares: RUB 14,830,205.86; amount of dividend payment for preference shares: RUB 49,240,295.19. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General OJSC "Surgutneftegas" ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 23 August 2017 STAMP =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1]This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4555 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 603717 24-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=df0dce7f72ca53ce0f2e0b3c9d12baab&application_id=603717&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

