

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 4-week low of 0.9881 against the Canadian dollar and nearly a 2-week low of 85.93 against the yen, from early highs of 0.9925 and 86.36, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the aussie dropped to an 8-day low of 1.4982 and a 6-day low of 0.7875 from early highs of 1.4925 and 0.7916, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.96 against the loonie, 84.00 against the yen, 1.52 against the euro and 0.77 against the greenback.



