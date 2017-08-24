Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension to Present at the Drexel Hamilton Conference in New York City

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leader in the field of 3D printed electronics (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that Amit Dror, CEO, will present at the Drexel Hamilton Telecom, Media & Technology Conference.

The Drexel Hamilton Telecom, Media & Technology Conference

• Location: W Hotel, New York

• Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2017

• Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT

Mr. Dror will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Please contact your sales person or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com to schedule a meeting.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (TASE: NNDM, NASDAQ: NNDM) is a leading additive manufacturing technology company. Nano Dimension is disrupting, reshaping and defining the future of how electronics are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's 3D printed electronics solutions for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing.

