OJSC Surgutneftegas / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority OJSC Surgutneftegas: Statement of a significant fact 'Information on income paid on the issuer's equity securities' 24-Aug-2017 / 08:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement[1] of a significant fact "Information on income paid on the issuer's equity securities" 1. General information 1.1. The Open Joint Stock Company "Surgutneftegas" issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The OJSC "Surgutneftegas" issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, building 1, Surgut, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya location Oblast, Russian Federation 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 2. Information content 2.1. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities on which income is accrued Class, category (type) and other: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. International securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: RU0008926258; preference shares: RU0009029524. 2.2. Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003. 2.3. Reporting period for which income is paid on the issuer's securities: 2016. 2.4. Total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type): for ordinary shares: RUB 21,435.60 million; for preference shares: RUB 4,621.20 million; Amount of dividend accrued on one share of a certain category (type): per ordinary share: RUB 0.60; per preference share: RUB 0.60; 2.5. Total number of the issuer's shares of a relevant category (type): ordinary shares: 35,725,994,705; preference shares: 7,701,998,235. 2.6. Method of income payment on the issuer's equity securities: cash. 2.7. Date as of which the list of persons having the right to receive income paid on the issuer's securities is compiled: 19 July 2017. 2.8. Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividend on securities) is to be discharged, and in case the obligation to pay the income on securities must be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of the period: 23 August 2017. 2.9. Total amount of dividends paid on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type): for ordinary shares: RUB 21,420,766,617.14; for preference shares: RUB 4,571,958,645.81. 2.10. Reasons for the failure of income payment on the issuer's securities, in case income on the issuer's securities is paid by the issuer not in full: partial fulfillment of obligation is due to the lack of information about shareholders required for dividend payment. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General OJSC "Surgutneftegas" ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 23 August 2017 STAMP =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4556 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 603725 24-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=df0dce7f72ca53ce0f2e0b3c9d12baab&application_id=603725&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 24, 2017 02:39 ET (06:39 GMT)