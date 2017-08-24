

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 14-month low of 1.6404 against the euro, nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 0.7192 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-month low of 78.49 against the yen, from early highs of 1.6319, 0.7236 and 78.96, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.0953 from an early high of 1.0923.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.66 against the euro, 0.70 against the greenback, 77.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the aussie.



