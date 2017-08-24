

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced the company and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have entered into a license agreement between their respective subsidiaries, Otsuka Novel Products GmbH and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, to commercialize delamanid for the treatment of adults with pulmonary multidrug-resistant tuberculosis in low- and middle-income countries. Delamanid was discovered and developed, and is currently marketed by Otsuka under the brand name Deltyba.



Mylan has been granted an exclusive license by Otsuka to prioritize access to Deltyba in South Africa and India. The agreement also allows both companies to enter into discussions and feasibility studies for a technology transfer plan, enabling Mylan to manufacture and distribute Deltyba for these markets in the future.



