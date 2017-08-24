

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic sentiment strengthened for the second straight month in August to the highest level in seven months, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The economic sentiment indicator climbed to 14.1 in August from 13.0 in the prior month. Moreover, the latest reading was the strongest since January, when it marked 14.7.



The consumer confidence index improved to 5.5 in August from 3.3 in July.



The survey revealed that consumers were equally afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing remained almost unchanged compared to July.



The business confidence index rose to 16.3 in August from 15.4 in the preceding month. Among entrepreneurs, confidence increased in industry, construction and trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX