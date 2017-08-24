

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The yen fell to 128.97 against the euro, from an early high of 128.50.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 139.96, 113.19 and 109.36 from an early near 2-1/2-month high of 139.32, a 3-day high of 112.65 and a 2-day high of 108.85, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 130.00 against the euro, 142.00 against the pound, 115.00 against the franc and 111.00 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX