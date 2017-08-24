Music China: Asia's Leader in Musical Instruments Fairs and Professional Activity Organising Services

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Music China, known as one of the most reputable musical instruments fairs in the world, will be held on October 11-14, 2017 in the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Launched in 2002, jointly organized by China Music Instrument Association (CMIA), Shanghai Intex Exhibition, and Messe Frankfurt, Music China now is the largest musical instruments show in Asia. This year Music China will attract nearly 2,000 domestic and foreign exhibitors from 30 countries and regions. Assorted western and Chinese musical instruments will be presented in 11 halls and a125,000 meter squaredexhibition space.

To meet the substantial business growth, famous established brands, such as Marshall, Bluethner, Buffet, Fazioli, Fender, GEWA, Laney, Line 6, Ludwig, Orange, Roland, Selmer, Samick, Schimmel, Steinway, Tama, Yamaha, Pearl River, Hsinghai, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory, have confirmed to attend Music China 2017 for a breakthrough in their market.

To make Music China the most all-around platform for business from music instruments or related industries, various seminars and activities are offered. As the most popular item, NAMM CMIA Industry Forum focuses on popular issues and future development trends of the industry. This year "Promote community music making and music education" will be discussed and reflects the forefront of "music education" which is a favourite topic at present. Dealers Training Courses are also recommended, where the professional visitors can listen to the industry experts sharing their experience on business, sales, branding, management, new media usage and other talked about issues.

Music China also plays a significant role in culture and education development. The 8th Global Forum on Chinese Traditional Music, Violin Art Salon, Jazz Masters Salon will show visitors the essence of various music styles. To exploit the music education market, we set amusic Education Programme where education organizations will present teaching models. Kids Music Land creates a new style of music study through lively activities. We combine technology and music to make a magic show in Music Lab and more than 600 live shows are prepared to give everyone an inspirational experience. A music carnival is ready to ignite everyonethis autumn.

For more details about Music China 2017, please refer to our official website www.musicchina-expo.com. Register open online now for free admission. We look forward towelcoming you in Shanghai.

Contacts:

Miss Arlene Zhu

+86-21-6295-5609

zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com