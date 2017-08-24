ING Bank Will Use FICO Technology to Power Growth in the Czech Republic

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

European banking leader ING Bank will use FICO technology to launch its unsecured lending program in the Czech Republic .

will use FICO technology to launch its unsecured lending program in the . The bank's risk strategy will be defined and executed in FICO ® Blaze Advisor ® decision rules management rules system.

will be defined and executed in FICO Blaze Advisor decision rules management rules system. ING Bank will also use credit risk models developed by FICO and is working with Fair Isaac ® Advisors, FICO's consultancy arm, to define its credit risk strategies.

developed by FICO and is working with Fair Isaac Advisors, FICO's consultancy arm, to define its credit risk strategies. ING Bank has banking operations in 40 countries worldwide .

. FICO Blaze Advisor is a tool offered as part of the FICO® Decision Management Suite.

European banking leader ING Bank will use decision management software and predictive models from analytic software firm FICO to launch its unsecured lending program. ING Bank in the Czech Republic will use one retail banking platform, which will have FICO® Blaze Advisor® decision rules management rules system as its "risk brain," making fast, consistent, analytically guided credit risk decisions on loan applicants.

More information: http://www.fico.com/en/products/fico-blaze-advisor-decision-rules-management-system

In addition to FICO Blaze Advisor, ING Bank will use credit risk models developed by FICO based on its global experience in predicting consumer risk. Fair Isaac® Advisors, FICO's consultancy arm, is working with ING Bank to define its credit risk strategies. ING Bank already uses FICO Blaze Advisor in some of its European operations.

"When we decided to offer unsecured loans, we wanted to partner with a firm that could not only supply the technology but help us carve out a competitive strategy that kept risk in check," said Martin Halasz, retail credit risk manager at ING Czech, who is helping to manage this initiative. "FICO brings us 60+ years of experience in this area, as well as the most modern and flexible technology for automating and executing our credit risk strategy."

Banks today must be able to execute their strategies faster and at a lower cost to meet customer demands and compete with fintechs," said Steve Hadaway, FICO general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "By combining FICO technology, analytics and counsel with their own platform and strategies, ING Bank will be able to manage their decisions at both a corporate and local level, and get started faster with new products and offers."

FICO® Blaze Advisor® is the world's leading decision rules management system, maximizing control over high-volume operational decisions. Blaze Advisor provides companies with a scalable solution that delivers actionable insights for smarter business decisions regardless of the business challenge. FICO Blaze Advisor is a tool offered as part of theFICO® Decision Management Suite.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 175 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

FICO, Blaze Advisor and Fair Isaac are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450763/FICO_Logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ing-bank-will-use-fico-technology-to-power-growth-in-the-czech-republic-300508563.html