Speck Announces Protective Line of Presidio Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note8

Following Samsung's Unpacked event, Speck announced its line of Presidio cases for the new Samsung Galaxy Note8. The line of slim and protective cases includes Presidio CLEAR, Presidio GRIP and Presidio SHOW. Speck's Presidio cases are drop tested up to 3 metres with two layers of protection and Speck's innovative IMPACTIUM material.

Presidio CLEAR is the perfect way to protect the Galaxy Note8 while letting its sophisticated design shine through. For a secure hold on the Galaxy Note8, Presidio GRIP's angled rubber ridges provide a no-slip grip vertically and horizontally.

All of Speck's cases are equipped with IMPACTIUM, a dynamic material that absorbs and disperses shock on impact. Presidio GRIP and Presidio SHOW feature the IMPACTIUM Shock Barrier, a band of ridges that lines the inside perimeter of the case, co-molded with the polycarbonate shell. When dropped, the ridges compress on impact to absorb and disperse shock.

Speck's Presidio lineup for the Galaxy Note8 includes:

Presidio CLEAR (£24.95) -- The bestselling clear case in the U.S.*, now with improved clarity

Presidio GRIP (£24.95) -- Improved grip geometry offers a more tactile hold

Presidio SHOW (£24.95) - 3-metre drop protective case with a clear back and a bumper that seamlessly matches the Galaxy Note8

All of Speck's cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note8 are available today on Speck's UK site.

