Collinson Group Named as a Strong Performer in Customer Loyalty Solutions Report

Collinson Groupreceives highest possible scores on Currency, Global Execution and Client Base in Customer Loyalty Solutions Report

Global leader in influencing customer behaviour, Collinson Group has been named as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave': Customer Loyalty Solutions, Q3 2017. The report shows how providers measure up in order to help B2C marketing professionals make the right choice for them.

Collinson Group's collective loyalty offerings of ICLP, Collinson Latitude and Welcome Real Time received the highest scores possible in the Currency criteria. They also received the highest scores possible in the Global Execution and Client Base criteria which we attribute to a global client portfolio that spans retail, financial services, B2B and travel.

Collinson Group was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q3 2017 Forrester Wave evaluation, Customer Loyalty Solutions. In this evaluation, Collinson Group was cited as a Strong Performer.

Steve Grout,Director of Loyalty for Collinson Group, commented:"It's been fantastic to be included by Forrester in their latest Customer Loyalty Solutions Wave, and we're delighted to have been named a Strong Performer in our first inclusion in the report. We're extremely proud of the work that we do for some of the world's most successful brands, and are thrilled to see what we view as high praise for our global delivery model and ability to work with clients wherever they are in the world. We look forward to working with Forrester in the future as we further develop our approach to become an even stronger player in the loyalty space."

