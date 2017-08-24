BASF and Proagrica Sign Agreement to Offer Interface for Farm Management Systems

LONDON, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BASF and Proagrica have signed a development and operation agreement to bring one of the first farm management system interfaces to market. Growers will benefit as they will be able to connect BASF's digital offer Maglis® with different digital farming applications, including their preferred farm management system. Proagrica's integration and connectivity solutions and expertise guarantee that the data shared between Maglis and growers is efficiently transferred and protected.

The first farm data management system to be integrated with Maglis through the new interface will be the Canadian "Compass' Grower," providing information that supports insights from Maglis Crop Plan and Maglis Sustainability Assessment. Maglis Crop Plan offers a convenient and efficient way for farmers to monitor and manage their crops. Maglis Sustainability Assessment demonstrates the impact of different agricultural practices on sustainability factors, such as business profitability, soil health, and biodiversity. A pilot is underway in preparation for the commercial launch in Canada.

"Digital tools are transforming agriculture. BASF is playing an active role in the digital transformation of the industry and is constantly evaluating where and how to engage further. With collaborations like this, we want to provide our customers with agronomic insights and recommendations from digital solutions that enable better decision-making and more precise farming," explained Dr. Rainer Preuss, Vice President of Global Strategy & Portfolio Management at BASF's Crop Protection division.

"Efficiently connecting and integrating diverse data sources in the agricultural supply chain is one of the biggest barriers to leveraging the benefits of precision agriculture," said Alistair Knott, Proagrica's Precision Agriculture Development Director. "However, just connecting systems is not the sole issue. Cleansing and transforming the data and homogenizing it into a common data model is fundamental. This ensures that the data is both accurately represented and can be used to help farmers and their cropping and livestock advisors make better, evidence-based decisions."

Through its F4F Agriculture business unit, Proagrica's data connectivity and integration expertise allows businesses to focus on creating value for partners and growers, while F4F's proven global data platform provides trusted, efficient access to data from any source, ensuring scalable access to BASF's Maglis system.

Over time, the interface will be broadened to integrate with additional farm management systems and will be available in different regions.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 114,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of about €58billion in 2016. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

About BASF's Crop Protection division

With a rapidly growing population, the world is increasingly dependent on our ability to develop and maintain sustainable agriculture and healthy environments. BASF's Crop Protection division works with farmers, agricultural professionals, pest management experts and others to help make this possible. With their cooperation, BASF is able to sustain an active R&D pipeline, an innovative portfolio of products and services, and teams of experts in the lab and in the field to support customers in making their businesses succeed. In 2016, BASF's Crop Protection division generated sales of more than €5.6 billion. For more information, please visit us at www.agriculture.basf.comor on any of our social media channels.

About Proagrica

Proagrica provides critical decision-support to the global agriculture industry by delivering high-value insight and data, trusted workflow tools, proven integration technology and effective channels-to-market. We're proud of our market-leading brands in Europe, as well as a growing footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, South Africa and the US. Our portfolio includes flagship media brands Farmers Weekly and Boerderij, as well as the latest in the integration and connectivity capabilities that F4F offers across the supply chain. We're known for our industry leading farm management software Farmplan and GateKeeper, but with an increasing need for actionable insight from data and analytics, we have been developing new products in this area under our Agility brand.

Proagrica is a global division of Reed Business Information and the RELX Group, a FTSE 100 company. www.proagrica.com, www.reedbusiness.com, www.relex.com



