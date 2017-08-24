The Top Five Chinese Producers to Make a Keynote Address at CRU's 3rd World Optical Fibre & Cable Conference in Wuhan

LONDON, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CRU's World Optical Fibre & Cable conference, which has experienced rapid growth since its successful launch in 2015, will be returning to the Optical Valley in Wuhan later in the year and will be hosted again by YOFC, one of the leading manufacturers in the optical communications industry. CRU is expecting over 700 attendees in November for what has now become firmly established as the world's premier event for producers of optical fibre and cable.

The opening day of the conference will bring together the world's leading producers of optical fibre and cable for a keynote discussion about the challenges and opportunities ahead for supplying global fibre and cable markets. The session will feature the top executives from YOFC, Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group, ZTT and Futong Group.

With the world on the brink of a major new era in information and communications technology, as high demand caused by the large-scale FTTH deployment around the world is being replaced by new fibre requirements in data-centre network expansion and the arrival of 5G networks; CRU are structuring the programme for World Optical Fibre & Cable 2017 to focus on the major developments in optical network concepts, product requirements and manufacturing capacity.

Over three days, participants will have the opportunity to explore how the quickly evolving global telecoms industry will impact optical fibre and cable trade flows. CRU's World Optical Fibre & Cable conference will highlight developments in China and other advanced telecom markets to show fibre's role in the new era.

With China taking a lead role in many of the latest developments in optical cable and fibre production and installation, as well as a significant market share of the global FTTx and broadband mobile subscribers; Wuhan's Optical Valley is the ideal location to gain first-hand understanding of the current and future optical fibre and cable trends. As the most important fibre optic and cable event of the year, delegates will have a unique opportunity to hear directly from industry leaders and to network with the hard-to-reach influencers of the sector from the region.

The event will also boast a large-scale exhibition demonstrating the latest high-tech solutions and services that are disrupting the entire supply chain. Registered participants will also have the opportunity to visit one of China's leading production facilities, details of which will be announced at a later date.

The CRU World Optical Fibre & Cable conference is being held on 1-3 November 2017 at the Hilton Wuhan Optics Valley Hotel in Wuhan, China

