CEO of Boxx Global Expat Solutions Secures Top Industry Award With Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dennis van Proosdjj of Boxx Global Expat Solutions has been recognised by Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) in the 2017 CEO Awards. The awards celebrate outstanding leaders in a variety of industries, recognising the personalities behind successful organisations. van Proosdjj has won Best CEO in the Global Mobility Industry; one of the fastest growing sectors in the world.

As the owner, founder and CEO of Amsterdam based Boxx Global Expat Solutions, there's no doubting Dennis van Proosdjj's commitment to the business. With global mobility at an all-time high, this is a complex field that is changing the way that businesses and governments operate. Founded in 2006, Boxx was created to respond to the ever changing needs of multi-national organisations and is now the biggest independent mobility firm in the Benelux.

The company provides a huge range of services to businesses, including vendor support, immigration advice/compliance, HR, global mobility policies, tax consulting and payroll services. Their unique business model (AKA "The Frame") is an international network of experts spread across 300 companies in 80 countries. This truly global approach enables Boxx to deliver fast, efficient services combined with unrivalled local knowledge.

A BWM spokesperson explains what sets Dennis van Proosdjj and his international team ahead of their competitors: "The judging panel were extremely impressed by Boxx's work and leadership. Dennis van Proosdjj really understands the challenges and positives of a global economy, and it's very clear that the customer experience is their biggest priority."

Indeed, customer service is so important to Boxx that their satisfaction scores are the highest in their industry. "We are very service-orientated, and the partnership model we work with is highly appreciated by our clients- and even called distinctive compared to our competitors," explained Mr van Proosdjj.

He also believes that a large part of their success is down to the entrepreneurial culture of the organisation: "Because our firm is not structured as a typical consulting firm, and since we have just one owner who is also CEO, we have a very direct focus on doing business," he continued.

You can find further details about BWM Awards and this year's CEO winners here: http://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-winners-2017/

For more information about Boxx Global Expat Solutions, visit their site www.boxx-expat.com

An article on the company can also be found on BWM website http://www.bwmonline.com/2017/08/19/diversification-in-global-mobility-services/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E:david.jones@bwmonline.com



W:www.bwmonline.com