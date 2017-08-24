GoTech Group plc - Directorate Change

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

GoTech Group plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GOT.L / Sector: Software

24 August 2017

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")

Directorate change

GoTech, the sports and wellbeing focused technology company, announces that Tony Humphreys, non-executive Chairman of the Company, has notified his intention to step down from the Board with effect from 31 August 2017 in order to dedicate more time to other business interests. Tony has been a director of the Company for many years and the Board would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his long-standing contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.

As previously announced, the Board has been pursuing a number of initiatives to attempt to increase sales of the Company's skills2achieve ("S2A") programme. As also announced, in tandem with advancing S2A, the Board has been considering complementary business initiatives within the sports technology sector with a view to progressing towards profitability. The Board is keen to consider all possible opportunities, both organic and acquisitive, which may drive an increase in shareholder value.

As the board continues to consider its future strategy as set out above, the directors will consider changes to the roles of current directors or the appointment of new directors as appropriate. Further updates will be made as appropriate.

