AMHERST, N.Y., 2017-08-24 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for nearly 30 years, today is proud to announce their 16Gb and 8Gb Fibre Channel ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ devices have achieved VMware Ready™ status for ESXi™.



ATTO ThunderLink devices are the only purpose built Thunderbolt product designed to connect virtualized Mac hardware to 16Gb and 8Gb Fibre Channel storage solutions within VMware® VSphere environments. This provides a new and efficient solution for Apple technologies application development and testing environments, virtual desktop infrastructure and cloud hosting or shared private cloud.



"By utilizing an ATTO ThunderLink in a VMware environment users can now take advantage of a one of a kind solution to bring virtualized Macs into test and development environments," said Tom Kolniak, Senior Director of Marketing. "We anticipate the increased scalability and productivity, of this ESXi solution, will resonate with developers by helping to accelerate design cycles and maximize storage resources."



ThunderLink devices with the certified ESXi driver can easily fit into VSphere environments. They are enabled by the same technology base and can cohabit the same rack as other ATTO I/O solutions. To view the certification please visit: https://www.vmware.com/resources/compatibility/search.php?deviceCategory=io



