CASBAA Tel: +852 2854 9913 pr@casbaa.com

MANILA, Aug 24, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The "Philippines in View 2017" Pay-TV conference, hosted by regional industry body CASBAA, on 30 August 2017 at the Marriott Hotel in Manila, will highlight the country's role as a continuing growth market for digital video in all its forms. However, the Philippines is also a market likely to face growing challenges from online video piracy as broadband infrastructure improves.At the Conference, CASBAA will launch its "Philippines in View 2017" Market Report which encompasses an exclusive of study of younger urban consumers in the Philippines.The CASBAA study reconfirms that Filipino youth audiences in particular, continue to seek out unauthorised, pirated video content. Some 86 percent of survey respondents admitted to downloading pirated content from flash memory sticks. "But that will change -- and soon", said John Medeiros, CASBAA's Chief Policy Officer "as this is relatively low-tech".The study revealed that the vast majority of consumers in the Philippines said they would consume more (legal and pirated) TV content as soon as they can secure improved internet connectivity."And that's why the TV industry in the Philippines, and around the world, urgently needs to run fast and work hard to place high-quality, convenient and legal content options in front of consumers to prevent the pirate syndicates from easily winning them over", said Medeiros.As a curtain raiser, the conference will be keynoted by Carlo Katigbak, President & CEO, ABS-CBN Corporation.The day-long program, features C-Suite speakers drawn from the leading Cable TV and Direct-to-Home satellite TV systems in the Philippines, as well as the most powerful regional satellite operators, fixed line and wireless broadband distributors.With content creation and distribution at the sharp-end of consumer relationships, discussions on accurate audience measurement will play a central role during the information packed day.The packed agenda will also include a review of the fast-expanding mobile broadband environment in the Philippines, the development of local-language OTT services and the central role served by satellite services in a country with more than 6,000 islands.For further information on the "CASBAA Philippines in View 2017" Conference on 30 August and its 2017 findings on Pay-TV piracy in the Philippines contact pr@casbaa.com. For the full programme of speakers, topics and leading event sponsors click here. http://casbaaevent.com/events/casbaa-philippines-in-view/About CASBAAEstablished in 1991, CASBAA is the association for digital multichannel TV, content, platforms, advertising and video delivery across a variety of geographic markets throughout the Asia-Pacific. CASBAA's members reach over 500 million connections within a regional footprint ranging from China to Australasia, Japan to Pakistan. For more information, visit www.casbaa.com.Source: CASBAAContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.