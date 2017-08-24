Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 23 August 2017 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,465.51p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,484.88p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 93,893,156 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733