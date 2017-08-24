Following requests from market participants, Nasdaq Nordic has decided to implement a set of enhancements to the current Market Maker Order (MMO).



The MMO functionality is specifically designed to protect Market Makers (MM) in Warrants and Certificates. Whenever a match is about to take place with a MMO, matching is paused for 600 milliseconds (0.6 seconds), giving the MMs a possibility to update the MMO before matching continues.



The MMO functionality will now be further enhanced in a way that the order book will also be paused if the MM is not present on both sides of the order book (two-sided spread), or in the case the spread is too wide as defined in the INET Nordic Market Model. If the pause lasts for more than 10 minutes the order book will move into an automatic trading halt, and later flushed and released manually by Trading Surveillance.



During the pause, full order management applies, however matching will not take place.



The aim of the enhancements is to further improve the possibilities for effective and safe Issuer Market Making, while ensuring that retail clients are not executing at erroneous prices when the MM is not present in the order book.



Protocol specifications



There are no changes to protocol specifications. INET protocol specifications are available at Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information web site.



ITCH and GCF-TIP include information on MMOs in the order book. If an order book configured for MMOs is in continuous trading, without MMOs on both sides, the order book will be paused, hence there is no explicit flag indicating a pause in matching.



Legal and Market Model



The INET Nordic Market Model will be updated, effective as of October 23, 2017 and changes will be available before the effective date.



The implementation of the changes is subject to discussions with regulators.



Time Schedule



-- INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 - September 18, 2017 -- INET MiFID II Test - September 18, 2017 -- I NET Production - October 23, 2017



Testing access



Members can test out the new functionality in the INET Test (NTF)/GCF TST4 and INET MiFID II Test environments.



Questions and feedback



For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact Anders Green, +46 8 405 67 52, anders.green@nasdaq.com.



Support



For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



