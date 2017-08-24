

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of CRH plc. (CRH, CRH.L) were gaining around 3 percent in the early morning trading in London after the building materials group reported Thursday higher profit in its first half with improved sales. The company also announced its agreement to sell Americas Distribution business to Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for $2.63 billion in cash or about 2.2 billion euros. Further, CRH's Europe Heavyside business has agreed to acquire Fels, a German lime and aggregates business, for 0.6 billion euros.



For the first half, CRH's profit before tax grew 27 percent to 517 million euros from 407 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share were 43.3 cents, compared to 33.6 cents last year.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 5 percent to 1.175 billion euros, and EBITDA margin improved 20 basis points to 9 percent.



Sales of 13.0 billion euros were 2 percent ahead of last year's 12.69 billion euros. Like-for-like sales grew 1 percent with 3 percent rise in Europe and 1 percent rise in the Americas, partly offset by 8 percent drop in Asia.



The Board has decided to increase the interim dividend to 19.2 cents per share, an increase of 2.1 percent compared with last year.



Looking ahead, Chief Executive Albert Manifold said, 'For the second half of the year, despite currency headwinds and continuing challenging conditions in the Philippines, we expect a continuation of the first half momentum experienced in Europe and EBITDA growth in the Americas, which will result in another year of progress for the Group.'



Further, CRH said its divestment in the US and acquisition in Europe is part of its continuing focus on growth and value creation. Both transactions are subject to regulatory approval.



Americas Distribution has been part of the CRH Group for over 20 years. CRH said the decision to divest the business was taken due to the absence of value accretive acquisition opportunities and a lack of visibility as regards a route to market leadership, even as the business delivered significant improvement in performance and returns in recent years. In 2016, Americas Distribution reported EBITDA of 150 million euros on sales of 2.3 billion euros. Profit before tax for the year amounted to 121 million euros.



The sale proceeds will be reallocated to value creating acquisitions and investments, resulting in the acquisition of Fels, the company noted.



Fels has over 1 billion tonnes of high quality limestone reserves. The company has been a division of Xella International S.A. since 2001. In 2016, Fels reported EBITDA of 70 million euros on sales of 260 million euros.



CRH said the integration of Fels with its existing lime businesses will give it a strong position in the attractive European lime market.



In London, CRH shares were trading at 2,782 pence, up 3.42 percent.



