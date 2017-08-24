The King of Brunch is Back: Ketel One Vodka's Bloody Mary Goes Global

MEXICO CITY, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ketel One Vodka maps the Bloody Marys enjoyed around the world

Brunch is booming: the Brits spend £76m every day on it, the number of Canadians searching for it online has increased by an impressive 234% from last year, and it's still growing. It's not just a British or Canadian phenomenon either. Increases in search traffic from locations including Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand, Australia, UAE, US and in many counties across Europe, suggest we're all becoming brunch aficionados. What do all these countries have in common? The drink of choice at any good brunch, the classic Bloody Mary. The King of Brunch is one of the best-selling cocktails in the world and the perfect partner to Ketel One Vodka.

This week, at the World Class Bartender of the Year final, 55 elite bartenders from the four corners of the globe each created their own variation of the classic Bloody Mary. With thousands of different ingredients and garnishes on display the results were spectacular, but despite their differences each shared one important unifying factor, the bartender's favourite vodka: Ketel One[1] .

Some of the more unusual global serves included the Brazilian Mary, a delicious twist on this well-loved classic featuring spicy pink peppercorns, fennel seeds and horseradish alongside carrot juice, creating a vibrant orange cocktail.

The Australian Mary was an unusual blend of Ketel One Vodka, tomato juice, hot sauce, balsamic vinegar and pale ale. The result: an exciting variation on the classic.

In a nod to the Dutch heritage of the vodka brand, the bright orange Carrot Mary was served featuring carrot, apple & pear juice plus freshly squeeze orange, tamarind and ginger paste.

Guests at the finals were even treated to a Mexican Mary in celebration of the competition's host country. Created by leading Mexican bartender, Ricardo Sandoval, the Mexican Mary comprised of fresh red pepper, Chile chipotle and a jalapeño garnish alongside Ketel One Vodka.

Bob Nolet, the 11th generation of the Nolet family distillery, whose father Carolus Nolet Sr., created Ketel One Vodka at their family distillery, said: "We love World Class because it never fails to inspire us when we see the world's bartenders using Ketel One as the main ingredient in their cocktails. Every year we host hundreds of bartenders from all over the world to help them discover the heritage and dedication that goes into creating Ketel One.

"We believe that a cocktail is only as good as its weakest ingredient and as the perfect base for a classic Bloody Mary, it has been a pleasure to see elite bartenders here in Mexico showcase some very unique serves all using the best vodka, Ketel One.

"Brunch enjoyed with a classic Bloody Mary has always been our family favourite. The fact that its popularity is growing worldwide is no surprise to me. This week has shown that with the right ingredients, it is easy for people to put their own twist on a classic and we're delighted that our family made vodka is at the heart of this occasion."

Ketel One Vodka is inspired by over 325 years of traditional distilling expertise, which has been passed from father to son for over 11 generations in the Nolet family - all driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a quest for perfection.

