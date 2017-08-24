HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and MTR advertising proudly launched Hong Kong's first-ever virtual wax figures interactive game at MTR* Central and Hong Kong Stations. David & Victoria Beckham, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Kim Soo-Hyun, Fan Bing Bing, Jay Chou, Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen, Aaron Kwok, G.E.M. are among the prestigious line-up of international superstars, historical figures and scientists, whose wax figures are debuting in the interactive game by phase.

This first of its kind innovative and interactive MTR advertising campaign is being staged from now until 22nd September. A total of 32 world-famous celebrity wax figures from Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will appear in both MTR Central and Hong Kong Stations, which have been decorated into the true Madame Tussauds style for unprecedented fun and experience with the perfect ambience. (Refer to Appendix 1 for Celebrity Wax Figure Appearance Schedule)

Leveraging Beacon (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, the interactive campaign connects passengers with their favorite international celebrities through the 'Connect on the Go' App specially designed for taking selfie photos and creating personalized photo albums.

During the campaign period, passengers just need to open the App on their mobile devices and select a celebrity upon arrival at MTR Central and/or Hong Kong Stations. Simply follow the guided route on the App to the campaign advertisement where the selected celebrity wax figure awaits virtually for selfie taking. Once the icon on the advertisement is scanned, selfie taking can start, while detailed information about the celebrity can be browsed on screen. Selfie photos can then be shared on social media platforms to multiply the fun!

Four celebrities will virtually appear in each of the campaign phases. Upon downloading the "Connect on the Go" App, participants will be entitled to a 20% discount coupon to visit Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, and those who have collected selfies with all four celebrities weekly will have a chance to get buy-one-get-one free admission. Moreover, the first ten participants who have gathered the full collection of selfie photos with all 32 celebrities will each be awarded the Grand Final Gift comprising of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong admission tickets for four, and four color-hand waxing, valued at HK$13,000! (Refer to Appendix 2 for Interactive Game Gifts)

Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director, Hong Kong & Macau of JCDecaux Transport said, "We are extremely excited to have partnered with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to launch this first-ever interactive game and virtual selfie-taking experience with world-famous celebrity wax figures for MTR passengers and tourists alike. In view of the latest trend set by mobile games adopting AR technology in Hong Kong and around the world, we have always hoped to introduce it in our innovative solutions. During our cooperation discussion with Madame Tussauds, I found that they were also interested in creating a young, vibrant and trendy image of the brand through innovative advertising. With a star-studded line-up at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, naturally our discussion was focused on how to leverage the advantages of both sides to create surprises and experiential publicity effect. As an industry pioneer embracing the latest digital technologies, MTR advertising and JCDecaux will continue to inspire advertisers and engage passengers with innovative campaigns and solutions of this kind and beyond."

Ms. Jenny You, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong General Manager, said, "MTR Central and Hong Kong Stations are the ideal venues outside of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong for visitors and fans to connect with our celebrities virtually. We truly believe that the selfie-taking experience and the interactive game enabled by Beacon technology will generate instant fun and desire to collect selfie photos with all 32 celebrities when they appear, or to visit our attraction at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Our brand-new "Fashion Zone" has transcended the common belief that only wax figures can be found at Madame Tussauds with enhanced interaction during every visit, allowing visitors a unique immersive and scenario-based experience. There is a larger than life magazine cover for visitors to strike a pose with a celebrity and become the cover star of a fashion magazine, or to catwalk on the runway of fashion week with other A-listers, or sit at the fashion show front row to enjoy a once in a lifetime experience. The new zone consists of three uniquely themed areas with local cultures and elements, from backstage at the studio inspired by the Bird Garden in Mongkok, to a commercial photoshoot with tramcar, Hong Kong skyline and the iconic neon signs, adding familiarity to the interactive experience."

"We hope that through this large-scale promotion launched in cooperation with MTR advertising our new brand image and positioning will be further consolidated, so that more people will know that visiting our wax museum can be so much fun and interactive, as well as an opportunity to closely experience art, fashion and local cultures. Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is definitely a must-visit attraction regardless of age or cultural backgrounds," Ms. You concluded.

The Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Innovative Campaign at MTR Central and Hong Kong Stations is undoubtedly a uniquely attractive Hong Kong tourism experience not to be missed this Summer!

*MTR refers to Kwun Tong Line Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, South Island Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express Line.

Appendix 1: Celebrity Wax Figures Appearance Schedule

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PHASE NUMBER DATE WAX FIGURES ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PHASE 5 23-AUG - 29-AUG Liu Xiang Lady Gaga Albert Jay Chou Einstein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PHASE 6 30-AUG - 5-SEPT G.E.M. Benedict Amitabh Mahantma Cumberbatch Bachchan Gandhi ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PHASE 7 6-SEPT - 12-SEPT Angelina Li Bing Bing Park Hae- Jackie Jolie jin Chan ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PHASE 8 13-SEPT - 22-SEPT Aaron Kwok Marilyn Monroe Hello Michelle Kitty Yeoh ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appendix 2: Interactive Game Gifts

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gift Task Gift Description Quantity Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Level 1 Anyone click the MTHK regular price Unlimited Unlimited Discount for redemption button / ticket - 20% off all banner inside the app participant ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Level 2 Collected all 4 MTHK regular price 100 PCS / 800 PCS photos within 1 phase ticket - Buy 1 Get Week (1 week) 1 Free ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Level 3 Collected all 32 MTHK regular price 10 sets 10 sets Grand Final photos in 8 phases ticket x 4 pcs and Gift (8 weeks) Hand Wax with Color x 4 pcs ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

