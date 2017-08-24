Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Klaus Holse -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status CEO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of DK0060495240 instrument Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares awarded pursuant to the restricted stock units granted on 1 September 2012. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 8,659,087 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 21,444 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-08-024, 06:30 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



24 August 2017



Contact: Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8800).