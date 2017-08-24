Today, on August 24, 2017, Doxa AB published a press release with information that the company's working capital is sufficient only until mid-September, 2017, and that the company currently has ongoing negotiations regarding an agreement which upon signing may result in a significant payment. In the event that no agreement is entered into, the company, according to the press release, will need to resolve upon a share issue. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Doxa AB (DOXA, ISIN code SE0005624756, order book ID 100241) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.