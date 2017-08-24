

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro dropped against most major opponents in early European deals on Thursday.



The euro that closed Wednesday's deals at 1.1806 against the greenback dropped to 1.1788.



The euro edged down to 0.9204 versus the pound and a session's low of 1.1376 versus the franc, from its early highs of 0.9235 and 1.1410, respectively.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.15 against the greenback, 1.09 against the franc and 0.90 against the pound.



