

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue U.K. preliminary GDP data for the second quarter. The economy is forecast to grow 0.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter, as initially estimated.



Ahead of the data, the pound rose against its major rivals.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.9216 against the euro, 1.2348 against the Swiss franc, 1.2799 against the U.S. dollar and 139.93 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX