

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate decreased less-than-expected in July, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.6 percent in July from 7.4 percent in June. Economists had expected the rate to fall to 5.9 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent.



The number of unemployed people fell to 362,000 in July from 407,000 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 341,000.



At the same time, the employment rate rose slightly to 69.8 percent in July from 69.3 percent in June.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 7.1 percent in July versus 6.5 percent in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX