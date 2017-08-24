Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Correction: Purchase of Own Securities

The Purchase of Own Securities announcement released yesterday contained incorrect figures in relation to Treasury shares and total balances. This has been corrected in the following announcement.

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 23 August 2017 it repurchased 335,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 177.47p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,853,540.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,853,540 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 37,457,132.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 23 August 2017 it repurchased 150,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 201.14p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 4,204,000.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 4,204,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 32,808,411.

.

Balanced Risk Shares (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 23 August 2017 it repurchased 23,000 Balanced Risk Shares of 1p each at 131.38p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 4,321,000.

The total number of Balanced Risk Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 4,321,000 Balanced Risk Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 6,991,804.

.

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 23 August 2017 it repurchased 25,000 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 101.07p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,126,785.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,126,785 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 5,186,386.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 August 2017