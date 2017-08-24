The "Russia In Vitro Fertilization Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Russia IVF market accounted for $398 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach at $641 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2016 to 2022.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a complex series of procedures used to treat fertility or genetic problems associated with fertility and assist with child conception. During IVF, mature eggs are collected (retrieved) from the ovaries and fertilized by the sperm cell in a laboratory, followed by the implantation of the fertilized egg (embryo) or eggs in the uterus.

IVF is a popular treatments that aids couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate.

The Russia IVF market is expected to witness a substantial growth rate in the future, owing to high incidence of infertility cases, emergent trend of delayed pregnancies among women, technological developments in IVF procedures, and increased incidence of gamete donations.

Growth of the market is further augmented by the low-cost clinical settings for IVF treatments in comparison to U.S., UK, and other established markets. Popularity of Russia for medical tourism, owing to advanced IVF facilities and treatment options, supplement the market growth.

However, poor reimbursement policies associated with IVF treatment are anticipated to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in concern of single parents and same-sex couples in experiencing parenthood through artificial reproductive technology (ART), especially IVF, is expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The Russia IVF market is segmented based on end user, cycle type, type, drug, and mode of administration. Based on end user, it is divided into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Russia IVF Market

Chapter 2 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Ava-Peter Clinic

MD Medical Group

IVF Russia Agilent Technologies

