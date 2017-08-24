Global $224.09 Billion Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Markets, 2025

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment market

The Global Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 18.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $224.09 billion by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high demand for bandwidth, economic growth & digitalization around the world and recent technological developments in wireless and mobile backhaul equipment.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Scope of the Report



Based on service the market is categorized into system integration services, professional services and network services.

By equipment the market is segmented by Equipment into millimeter equipment, test & measurement equipment, sub-6 GHZ equipment, microwave equipment and fiber and copper.

Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment market is segmented by technology into TDM & ATM, Satellite, Pseudowire, Ethernet Backhaul, Free Space Optics, AII-IP RAN, SONET/SDH, Passive Optical Network, WiMAX and Microwave.

Based on topology the market is segregated by topology into point to multipoint (PTM) configurations, point to point (PTP) configurations, wireline bridging and extension.

By application the market is categorised into cellular backhaul, video surveillance backhaul, building-to-building connectivity and broadband connectivity backhaul.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Service



5 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Equipment



6 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Technology



7 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Topology



8 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Application



9 Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



ZTE Corporation

Telco Systems

SkyFiber

OneAccess Networks

Omnitron Systems

Nokia

MRV Communications

Huawei Technologies

Fujitsu Ltd.

Ericsson Telecommunication Equipment Company

ECI Telecom

Cisco System Inc.

Celtro Ltd.

BridgeWave Communications

Anda Networks

Alvarion Ltd.

Alcatel-Lucent

Adc Telecommunication Inc.

