Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Size Worth $2.68 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global aromatherapy diffusers marketis expected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally increasing essential oil consumption has been the primary factor driving market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding the advantages of these oils for treating various health issues has led to the augmented utilization of aroma diffusers worldwide.

The growing disposable income along with the want to maintain a healthy lifestyle are anticipated to contribute to the demand for fragrances produced using essential oils. These fragrances provide stimulation in aromatherapy, massages, and other relaxation techniques. Some of the essential oils such as chamomile, cedarwood, peppermint, rose, eucalyptus, sandalwood, tea tree, lavender, etc. are known to reduce stress and stimulate the mind. Moreover, lavender oil helps cure migraine problems, while rosemary oil helps increasing concentration levels.

Owing to the fact that direct intake of essential oils can have certain side effects such as allergies and rashes, aromatherapy diffusers can be considered as one of the safest methods for essential oil consumption. They diffuse the essential oils in significant quantities over a time interval, thus maintaining efficient usage of these oils.

Presence of large unregulated domestic market in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, while rapid expansion of local manufacturers has been posing a threat to large multinational corporations operating in the global market. They constitute a challenge to the MNCs with low-cost technology and price offering, thereby creating a gap in prices in the world market. However, low labor cost, in countries such as China and India helps in reducing the overall manufacturing cost for producers.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global aromatherapy diffusers market was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2025 Ultrasonic diffusers emerged as the largest product segment in 2016 owing to its capability to retain the therapeutic properties of essential oils

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period on account of changing lifestyle and growing consumer awareness regarding physical, mental and spiritual well-being

is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period on account of changing lifestyle and growing consumer awareness regarding physical, mental and spiritual well-being Young Living Essential Oils, NOW Foods, dÅTERRA International, Scentsy, Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. are some of the major players in the aromatherapy diffusers market

Grand View Research has segmented the global aromatherapy diffusers market on the basis of product, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Ultrasonic Nebulizers Evaporative Heat

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany France UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



