Global Catheters, Needles, And Cannulas Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Growing Penetration Rates of Urology & Neurovascular Catheters in Emerging Markets

The "Global Catheters, Needles, And Cannulas Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Catheters, Needles, And Cannulas Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $74.86 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are there is continual innovation in minimally invasive surgery, growing penetration rates of urology and neurovascular catheters in the emerging markets, rising use of safety needles, ongoing research on biodegradable micro needles and emergence of digital cath labs in hospitals.



Based on Product the market is categorized into Catheters, Needles and Cannulas. Catheters are further divided into cardiovascular catheters, specialty catheters, urology catheters, neurovascular catheters and intravenous catheters. Needles are also fragmented into biopsy needle, dental needle, epidural needle, hypodermic needle, implantation needle, intravenous needle, opthalmic needle and pen needle. Cannulas are categorized into arthroscopy cannula, cardiac cannula, dermatology cannula, nasal cannula, vascular cannula and other cannulas.



Modes of Purchase are segmented into Non retail and retail. End User are segmented into ambulatory surgical centres, hospitals & clinics, blood banks, long term care centres and other end users.



Key Market Trends:



Continual innovation in minimally invasive surgery.



Growing penetration rates of urology and neurovascular catheters in the emerging markets.



Rising use of safety needles.



Ongoing research on biodegradable micro needles.



Emergence of digital cath labs in hospitals.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Catheters, Needles, And Cannulas Market, By Product



5 Catheters, Needles, And Cannulas Market, By Mode of Purchase



6 Catheters, Needles, And Cannulas Market, By End User



7 Catheters, Needles, And Cannulas Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies

