

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Limited (CEO, CNU.TO) reported that, in the first half of the year, the company's basic earnings per share reached RMB 0.36. Net profit for the first half of the year amounted to RMB 16.25 billion. EBITDA amounted to RMB 55.75 billion, an increase of 50.9% from prior year.



First-half oil and gas sales revenue was RMB 74.94 billion, an increase of 36.1% from a year ago. Net production of oil and gas amounted to 237.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, outperforming the company's budget for the same period.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of HK$0.20 per share (tax inclusive) for 2017.



