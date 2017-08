The Spain based multi-national is building two projects in Mexico with a total capacity of 270 MW. Both projects are expected to be operational by the end of 2018.

Iberdrola has begun to build two PV projects in Mexico: Hermosillo Solar Plant, a 105 MW project located in the state of Sonora, and Santiago Solar Plant, a 170 MW project in San Luis ...

