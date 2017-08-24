Sectra Signs Breast Imaging PACS Contract With US Academic Medical Center

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) announces that UC San Diego Health will install Sectra PACS for its breast imaging workflow. The Sectra solution will provide true, multi-modality display of all breast images, including digital breast tomosynthesis, with the end goal of improved cancer care.

The technology will support patient care at both UC San Diego Health campuses and at its cancer center which is the only comprehensive cancer center in the region that is supported by the US National Cancer Institute (NCI).

UC San Diego Health performs screening mammography and offers a full spectrum of diagnostic breast imaging services, including 2D and 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, breast biopsies and a wide-range of image-guided interventional procedures. The Sectra PACS will be integrated with the existing mammography reporting system and VNA.

Sectra PACS displays ultrasound and MRI images side-by-side with digital mammograms and digital breast tomosynthesis exams, facilitating comparison of current and prior images according to radiologist preference.

"Sectra's focus on cancer care, including our cutting-edge software for teaching files and multidisciplinary team meetings, aligns closely with UC San Diego Health's treatment philosophy and academic needs," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra North America.

