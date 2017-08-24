

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares recovered from losses in the previous session on Thursday ahead of a key meeting of central bankers beginning later in the day.



Investors await speeches from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi, though they are not expected to send any new policy messages.



The benchmark DAX was up 45 points or 0.37 percent at 12,221 in late opening deals after losing half a percent in the previous session.



Lufthansa shares rose half a percent after the airline formally submitted a proposal to acquire parts of the insolvent Air Berlin.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were narrowly mixed, while automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen eked out modest gains amid euro weakness.



