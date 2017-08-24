

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose on Thursday, although gains remained muted ahead of a key meeting of central bankers beginning later in the day, with investors awaiting speeches from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi for directional cues.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points or 0.36 percent at 5,133 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.



Train maker Alstom rose half a percent on winning a 135 million euros maintenance contract in Sweden.



Banks were broadly higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent.



In economic releases, French manufacturing confidence strengthened in August to the highest level since late 2007, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed today.



The manufacturing sentiment index improved to 111 from revised 108 in July.



