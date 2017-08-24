Turkish Automotive Industry Continues to Take Firm Steps

IZMIT, Turkey, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Alper Kanca, the Chairman of Association of Automotive Parts & Components Manufacturers (TAYSAD), said that the rise in Turkish automotive industry continued and Turkish industry had shown its power to the whole world by increasing its domestic and international operations.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/474007/TAYSAD_Logo.jpg )



Alper Kanca, the Chairman of Association of Automotive Parts & Components Manufacturers (TAYSAD), evaluated the last year of the Turkish Automotive Industry in his written statement.

Saying that the industry continues its steady progress in terms of meeting the expectations of the stakeholders in Turkish Supply Industry and Automotive Industry, Alper Kanca notes that "As it is known, our country faced challenging times during these times last year and the Turkish people, who believe in democracy, survived this challenging period thanks to the steadfast stance of political parties and our security forces. Our country progresses on its way in an economically stable structure. In the past year, Turkish Automotive Industry and Supply Industry has proven itself once more by fulfilling all the promises made to its global customers".

Alper Kanca, President of TAYSAD, says "Our success in export operations can be viewed as the result of our efforts in the last 2-3 years, besides ongoing and increasing investments, especially new incoming foreign investments, are the undisputed proof of our findings".

Exports in the automotive industry increased by 22 percent in the first half

President Alper Kanca said "Turkish automotive industry is also one of the important production hubs of the global automotive industry. Exports made by Turkey to 180 countries and EU countries are also major markets.

Total export in the automotive industry increased by 22 percent to 14.5 billion in the first half of 2016-2017. Our total production increased in the first half of the year by 20 percent and reached to 869 thousand vehicles. Based on this success, we target to manufacture 1 million 650 thousand vehicles, export over 1 million 350 thousand vehicles and achieve an export volume over $27 billion at the year-end".

Our efforts abroad to establish contacts and cooperation continue at full speed

Conveying developments toward the industry, Kanca says "Any negative event has not been experienced in our industry and all of our business processes continue in their regular course. Our efforts abroad to establish contacts and collaborations continue at full speed."