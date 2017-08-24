KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON)

Best Employers in Malaysia continue to hold significant advantage with 28 points higher engagement score than market average

Best Employers also have more Highly Engaged employees this year than last year

Five special recognitions announced, with Malaysian companies leading the way

Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, has named eight organisations as Best Employers Malaysia 2017.

As employers in Malaysia are encouraged to embrace the fourth industrial revolution (IR 4), the war for talent rages on. Now, more than ever, employer brand and employee engagement become critical to attracting and retaining the best talent in order to drive business performance across all industries. While overall engagement levels for Aon Best Employers in Malaysia have remained at 87 percent this year -- compared to the market average of 59 percent -- engagement levels for senior and junior management as well as baby boomers have all increased by 2 points.

Aon Best Employers in Malaysia also saw scores for four of the top five drivers for employee engagement increase by 2 points -- in the areas of Diversity & Inclusion, Empowerment/Autonomy, Supervision, and Talent & Staffing. In addition, the score for Work/Life Balance increased by 3 points.

The Aon Best Employers in Malaysia for 2017 are:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organisation (listed alphabetically) Category ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eco World Development Group Berhad Best of the Best Employers ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- American Express (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Best Employer Malaysia ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cisco Systems (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Best Employer Malaysia ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DHL Express Malaysia Best Employer Malaysia ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FedEx Express Best Employer Malaysia ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn. Bhd. Best Employer Malaysia ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad Best Employer Malaysia ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- S P Setia Best Employer Malaysia ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition, five organisations received special recognition:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organisation Category ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SkyWorld Development Sdn Bhd Best Employer for Commitment to Gen Y ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Best Employer for Commitment to Aegis BPO Malaysia Sdn Bhd Engagement ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Great Eastern Malaysia Best Employer for Commitment to Leadership ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pharmaniaga Research Centre Sdn. Bhd. Best Employer for Commitment to Employer Brand ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pharmaniaga Logistics Sdn. Bhd. Best Employer for Commitment to High Performance Culture ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marriott International Malaysia was also named Best Employer Malaysia 2017 through the Global programme.

Vernon Goh, Engagement Practice Leader, Aon Hewitt Malaysia, said: "In Malaysia, the journey towards the future of work has already begun. Companies that do well are those that are able to identify the capabilities they need from their employees -- not just now, but in the years to come -- and are not afraid to offer employees the training opportunities required for them to develop their skills. As a result, Best Employers in Malaysia outperform the market in employee engagement as well as the strength of their employer brands to the most promising of external talent."

Prashant Chadha, Managing Director, Aon Hewitt Malaysia & Brunei, added: "In addition to being attractive places to work, Aon Best Employer organisations also discover that their employees are less likely to be lured away. Therefore, they are able to retain the exceptional talent they already have while continuing to invest in those with high potential so as to develop a strong leadership pipeline for the future."

About the Aon Best Employers programme

Aon Best Employers is a flagship programme, designed to improve employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, employer brand, and culture to drive high performance. It is the most credible and comprehensive survey of its kind in Asia Pacific and Middle East. The survey leverages on Aon Hewitt's professional 3-tier assessment tools and includes participants from a variety of industries -- including finance, F&B, hospitality, pharmaceutical, and more. Now in its 17th year, the Aon Best Employers programme runs across 14 markets in APACMEA: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Middle East, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

For further information about the Aon Best Employers programme, visit: apac.aonhewitt.com/bestemployersasia

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3164732



