Global Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market to Reach $33.9 Billion by 2025: Analysis By Medical Application, End User, Product & Geography

The "Global Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $33.91 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in surgical method volumes and growing number of road accidents.



Based on medical application the market is categorized into medication administration, nutrition and buffer solution, volume expanders and blood based products.



By product, market is segregated by intravenous catheter, infusion pumps, implantable port, hypodermic needles and other products. Intravenous Catheter segment is further sub segmented into central intravenous catheter, peripherally inserted central catheter and peripheral intravenous catheter. Implantable port divided into double lumen implantable port and single lumen implantable port.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends:



Rise in surgical method volumes



Growing number of road accidents



Recent technological developments in Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access

Companies Mentioned



Terumo Medical Corporation

BRIEF-Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

iRadimed Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Grifols, S.A.

Teleflex Medical Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Vifor Pharma Group

Insulet Corporation

BioScrip, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market, By Medical Application



5 Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market, By End User



6 Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market, By Product



7 Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market, By Geography

