TULIKIVI DECIDES TO LAUNCH PREPARATIONS TO SELL THE SUOMUSSALMI TALC DEPOSIT



On 20 April 2017 Tulikivi announced its decision to study opportunities to exploit the talc reserves in the Suomussalmi deposit. Tulikivi Corporation's soapstone reserves in Suomussalmi have talc reserves that are believed to be suitable for talc production.



On 13 June 2017 Tulikivi announced that according to analyses conducted by the Geological Survey of Finland, the talc grades of the deposit correspond to previous talc projects carried out in Finland in terms of talc content, yield and brightness. Based on the earlier drilling tests that Tulikivi carried out for the purpose of soapstone production and the new test results, Tulikivi estimates that there are approximately 20 million tonnes of talc ore in Suomussalmi.



Over the summer, Tulikivi has explored potential partners' interest in exploiting the Suomussalmi talc deposit on the basis of the Geological Survey of Finland's analysis and the earlier drilling tests. Based on the feedback received, Tulikivi's Board of Directors has resolved to launch preparations for the sale of the talc deposit. At this stage there is no certainty that the sale process will be successful.



