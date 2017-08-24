Seinäjoki, Finland, 2017-08-24 12:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atria Plc, Company Announcement, 24 August 2017 at 1 pm



Atria Finland improves the productivity and is considering centralizing pork production from Jyväskylä to Nurmo factory



Atria has decided to launch a project to improve profitability in the production and increase productivity. The project determines overlapping functions and the necessary restructuring of Atria's current operations at the Jyväskylä factory. Negotiations with staff regarding the content of the adjustment measures are initiated immediately.



Atria estimates that centralization will achieve annual savings of approximately EUR 1.2 million, which would be implemented from June 2018 onwards. This would mean reducing some 25 man-years from Jyväskylä's factory.



In February 2014, Atria acquired Saarioinen's procurement, slaughtering and cutting operations for beef, pork and chicken. The adjustment measures concern industrial operations at Atria's production plant in Jyväskylä.



For further information please contact Mika Ala-Fossi, Managing Director of Atria Finland. tel. +358 40 8310 342.



ATRIA PLC Juha Gröhn CEO



