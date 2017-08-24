CRM Stock: Advancing Impulse Wave Is Developingsalesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported earnings on August 22. The company reported numbers that beat on on both the top and bottom lines and, as an added bonus, management increased forward guidance. These headlines should have caused the stock to rip higher, but, in after-hours trading, CRM stock was trading lower by three percent.Today is another story, and the market seems to have gotten it right, because salesforce stock is currently trading up on the day.The ramifications behind today's move have a number of implications. First, it suggests that the move in after-hours trading was ill-advised, and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...