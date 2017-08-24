

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose slightly on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings updates and data showed the U.K. economy expanded as initially estimated in the second quarter.



GDP grew 0.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter, unrevised from the preliminary estimate. The latest pace of growth was slightly faster than the 0.2 percent expansion posted in the first quarter.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 23 points or 0.32 percent at 7,406 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher the previous day.



CRH rallied 2.6 percent after the building materials group reported higher profit in its first half with improved sales and announced the sale of its Americas Distribution business.



Sub-prime lender Provident Financial jumped as much as 20 percent after steep losses earlier in the week.



Dixons Carphone shares plunged 21 percent after the mobile phone retailer warned of a steep fall in full-year profit, saying increasing number of customers are not opting to upgrade their handsets.



Premier Oil lost 1.3 percent despite raising its full-year production guidance.



